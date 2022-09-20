Alia Bhatt wishes her dad Happy Birthday with cute post

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday post for her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt made his directing debut in 1974 with Manzilain Aur Bhi Hai.

He co-owns Vishesh Films with his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

Advertisement

Mahesh Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most widely respected and highly renowned directors, is 50 today (September 20). He is regarded as a top director, producer, and screenwriter in the movie business. Bhatt is renowned for training actors in addition to directing and producing films. In 1974, Bhatt made his directing debut with the movie Manzilain Aur Bhi Hai. Then, he was 26. With the release of the movie Kabzaa in 1987, he made the transition from actor to producer. He co-owns Vishesh Films with his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

Actress Alia Bhatt posted the sweetest message for her father on her Instagram stories at the same time. “Happy Birthday pops, may your days be full of aloo fry,” Alia wrote with a photo of Bhatt holding an aloo fry.

Check out Alia’s birthday message for her father:

Also Read Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra received immense support from film industry....

On Komal Nahta’s celebrity chat show Starry Nights 2, Alia had previously discussed how her father’s absence had affected her relationship with Bhatt in particular. Mahesh and his wife Soni Razdan welcomed Alia into the world in 1993, at a time when the filmmaker was at the height of his success. Mahesh was working on a really tight schedule at the time and was also directing two to three films at once. Although Alia and her father currently have a close relationship, it wasn’t always the case when she made her Bollywood debut. She then realised how tough and time-consuming working in this sector is.

Advertisement

Currently enjoying the success of her most recent film, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, which is their first on-screen pairing with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia is currently focusing on her career. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also featured. They started dating on the set of Ayan Mukerji’s film, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

Aside from this, Alia is developing a number of intriguing films. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan will play the actress’ leads in Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood first movie. She will also appear in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a break from their hectic schedule...