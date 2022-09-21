Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘pops’ Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Today is the birthday of Mahesh Bhatt (September 20).

Today is the birthday of Mahesh Bhatt (September 20). In the movie business, he is known as an excellent director, producer, and writer. Bhatt is known for more than just directing and producing movies. She is also a mentor to actors. In 1974, Bhatt made his first movie as a director. It was called “Manzilain Aur Bhi Hai.” He was 26 years old. In 1987, he produced the movie Kabzaa through the company Vishesh Films, which he and his brother Mukesh Bhatt own together.

Alia Bhatt, an actor, wrote a sweet message for her father on her Instagram stories. Alia posted a picture of Bhatt posing with an aloo fry and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Pops! May your days be full of aloo fry.”

Alia has previously said that her father’s absence had affected her relationship with Bhatt on Komal Nahta’s celebrity talk programme Starry Nights 2. Alia was born in 1993, while Mahesh was at the height of his fame. Mahesh was directing two to three films at once and had a tight schedule. Before Alia’s Bollywood breakthrough, she and her father didn’t get along. She then realised how tough and time-consuming her work is.

Alia is enjoying the success of Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, her debut film with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni appeared. They met on Ayan Mukerji’s film set and are expecting their first kid.

Alia has numerous more films in development. Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will be her Hollywood debut. She’ll also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

