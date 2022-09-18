Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy craving kicks in

A new chapter in Alia Bhatt’s life is about to begin because she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She announced the happy news of her pregnancy to the internet community in June of this year.

The Brahmastra actress shared a sneak peek of the same on social media.

A few moments back, mum-to-be Alia took to the story feature on the ‘gram and asked fans about the best pizza place in Mumbai, as she has been craving it. Using the question-and-answer feature, she asked, “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving (slew of emojis)”

At the end of the month, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan will organise an all-girls baby shower for Alia. The actress started marketing their recently released movie Brahmastra as soon as she and her beloved husband Ranbir Kapoor got back from their romantic Italian babymoon.

She is considerably more at ease right now because she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, which is its final stage. The Dadi Jodi of Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor as well as soon-to-be Nani are preparing to organise a “all females” baby shower for Alia. Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty, and Alia Bhatt’s girl gang (early pals) are scheduled to attend the star-studded celebration.

