Since the news of his separation spread widely on social media, Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan have been the talk of the town. The internet community actually called out the actor and chastised him for this predicament. They claimed that he is a vindictive, rude, and flirty man who exploits everyone and everything for his personal gain.

The actor is currently in trouble after his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan spoke out about their turbulent, abusive four-year relationship. She claimed that she occasionally had to deal with domestic violence. She said that the future of her children forced her to choose the divorce since she didn’t want to raise them in a hazardous environment.

Taking to her Instagram account, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan revealed that the actor has been torturing her and she had to take a decision for the sake of her kids.

Aliza also said that she has been in a toxic relationship with him for so long.

She wrote, ‘Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmailing and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner. The welfare and wellbeing of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety.”

After separating from Alizay Sultan Khan, Feroze Khan has sought visitation rights to see his children. The news is circulating online.

Feroze and Aliza married in March 2018. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. They’ve been giving netizens major couple goals ever since their marriage.

