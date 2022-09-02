Alizay Feroze shares picture of her baby girl, Fatima Feroze

Feroze Khan got married to Alizay Feroze Khan in March 2018.

Aliza Khan took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture.

The immensely talented, Aliza Khan took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of her lillte angle Fatima and captioned it, “This prettiest is my youngest ♥️🦢.”

Earlier couple welcomed baby girl, taking to their instagram they dropped beautiful picture of the lillte angle and captioned it, “It’s a Baby Girl.” He proceeded to say thanks to Allah and referenced the name Fatima Khan as a hashtag.

Feroze Khan proceeded to become perhaps of the most cherished and commended entertainer in such a youthful age. Being the sibling of our #1, Humaima Malik, Feroze has had an intense obligation to cater excellent acting and he did that with outright dominance, turning into the universally adored, rather immediately. The wedding of our adored hero has turned out to be one of the most examined weddings of whole 2018 for more than adequate reasons. His soul mate, Alizay doesn’t have a place with the style organization yet she goes to practically all occasions with Feroze, giving us some two or three objectives.

