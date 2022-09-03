Alizeh Shah looks straight out of a fairytale in latest clicks

Alizeh Shah looks like a real-life doll with curly hairs
Alizeh Shah has shed a lot of weight and has completely transformed...
Alizeh Shah is one of the most talented celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful serial Tana Bana. The actress is quite active on her social media, and she shares her daily updates with her fans.
Alizeh uploaded her pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress is dressed in pearl white fancy ethnic. She looks straight out of a fairytale.
She captioned her pictures.” as the summer fades away …nothing gold can stay.”
Some fans have dropped heart and fire emojis in her comment section, while others called her ‘stunning’. Alizeh has always entertained her fans with her on-screen performances. And now she has recently transformed herself beautifully and Sharing the details of her new looks on social media fans are drolling over her looks.
Earlier, The stunning actress recently posted a tutorial for her go-to quick makeup. Her face, however, was already prepared for makeup because it was properly hydrated with lotion and primer and covered as well.
