Alizeh Shah oozes in glamrous black outfit
Alizeh Shah is the best and most admired actresses and performing artistes...
No matter what, Alizeh Shah continues to be in the spotlight. People are continuously pushing her to gain weight because they are unhappy with her because she has lost weight.
She was even chastised by online users for endorsing a zero-size society. But up to this point, Alizeh Shah paid no attention to such advice.
The actress from Mera Dil Mera Dushman responded cheekily by making a satirical film in which she addresses everyone who has advised her to put on weight.
In the beginning of the video, the actress said, “It is for all those people who want me to gain weight “
She put on a filter eating donuts, and made herself quite fat. That looked like quite the hilarious transformation.
“Are you happy now?”
People did not like her sarcasm and called her useless.
