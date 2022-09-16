Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah sarcastically replies to people who wants her to gain weight

Alizeh Shah sarcastically replies to people who wants her to gain weight

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah sarcastically replies to people who wants her to gain weight

Alizeh Shah sarcastically replies to people who wants her to gain weight

Advertisement

No matter what, Alizeh Shah continues to be in the spotlight. People are continuously pushing her to gain weight because they are unhappy with her because she has lost weight.

She was even chastised by online users for endorsing a zero-size society. But up to this point, Alizeh Shah paid no attention to such advice.

The actress from Mera Dil Mera Dushman responded cheekily by making a satirical film in which she addresses everyone who has advised her to put on weight.

Also Read

Alizeh Shah oozes in glamrous black outfit
Alizeh Shah oozes in glamrous black outfit

Alizeh Shah is the best and most admired actresses and performing artistes...

In the beginning of the video, the actress said, “It is for all those people who want me to gain weight “

Advertisement

She put on a filter eating donuts, and made herself quite fat. That looked like quite the hilarious transformation.

“Are you happy now?”

 

People did not like her sarcasm and called her useless.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story