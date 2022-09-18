Advertisement
‘All the roles that I did came looking for me’ says Nagarjuna

Articles
  • Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Shiva.
  • He has since worked in Hindi films like Khuda Gawah, Drohi, and Zakhm.
  • His portrayal of Major Padmapani Acharya in LOC Kargil was his last Hindi film before Brahmastra.
Nagarjuna is an Indian actor, film producer, television presenter, and entrepreneur. He has acted in over 100 films, predominantly in Telugu, along with a few Hindi and Tamil language films.

Nagarjuna’s cameo in the Hindi film Brahmastra, which just came out, was his first in almost 20 years. The actor, who works mostly in Telugu films, talked about why he doesn’t do much work in Bollywood. He also said why he chose to work on Brahmastra after turning down a number of “incredible” roles in Hindi movies over the years.

Shiva, a movie made in 1990, was Nagarjuna’s first movie in Bollywood. Since then, he has worked on movies like Khuda Gawah, Drohi, and Zakhm, among others, in Hindi. His last Hindi movie before Brahmastra was LOC Kargil (2003), in which he played Major Padmapani Acharya.

He said, “I was getting incredible roles. (But) I am kind of a home bird. I like to live in Hyderabad. I always did very special roles in Bollywood. Whatever I have done right from the beginning, it was important for me to entertain people. All the roles that I did came looking for me, I never (went for them).”

