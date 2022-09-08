“Allah ap ko Hidayat de”: Imran Ashraf Awan replies to fan’s mean comment

Imran Ashraf Awan is the father of Roham, a 3-year-old boy.

Recently posted a photo of him and his son with the Urdu comment, “May you be protected from evil eyes, my prince”.

The Dum Mastam actor has received high praise from critics for his efforts and commitment to the field.

Many celebrity parents attempt to keep their children out of the spotlight and do not want them to grow up in the limelight. Imran Ashraf Awan is the parent of one of such famous people. Roham, a 3-year-old boy, is the father of the Ranjha Ranjha Krdi actor.

His son’s face was usually covered in photos of him that we saw on his social media account. Being well-known does not always include making your family well-known. Instead of making fun of them, we should appreciate his decision.

The Dum Mastam actor recently posted a nice photo of him and his son along with the Urdu comment, “May you be protected from evil eyes, my prince.”

While the majority of his admirers praised the image and sent prayers and love, one of them also made it sound a little impolite by asking him to reveal his face. The star, who was little insulted, graciously responded, “Allah ap ko Hidayat de [May Allah give you guidance]”

Famous Pakistani author and actor Imran Ashraf Awan. In 2011, he started his acting career on television. The 31-year-old has received high praise from critics for his efforts and commitment to the field.

In plays like Dil Lagi, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Raqs-e-Bismil, and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, the actor has acted as the lead. Imran Ashraf is appointed ambassador for the British Council in addition to his work in show business.

