Amanda Holden meets ’emotional mourners’ who wait hours to see Queen’s coffin

Amanda Holden spoke with viewers.

She said it was a “luxury” to be able to speak with them.

Amanda also provided live coverage from the event on her radio show.

In a social media post, Amanda Holden commended the “passionate mourners” who stood in line for hours to see Queen’s coffin.

The TV personality claimed that speaking with viewers who had to wait in line for 11 hours this weekend was a “luxury.”

The 51-year-old woman, who was dressed in a lavender dress and fitted blazer, looked at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin has been on display for the public to view.

The Heart Radio anchor posted a brief video clip to Instagram showing her view of the Parliamentary building and the line of people waiting outside it.

“It was my pleasure to speak with a few of you as you waited outside Westminster Hall this morning.” The mood and camaraderie were amazing, connections were formed that will last forever in shared loss “She wrote the video’s caption

Amanda also provided live coverage from the event. She spoke with Jamie Theakston in the studio about the atmosphere there.

“Since we are near the head of the line, Jamie, I am observing many people leaving in tears. Everyone seems to be in a really sombre mood, but the joyous part of it is that there were so many friendships in that line.”

One of the group’s men said to Amanda: “When you walk down the aisle in silence and saw the soldiers and the Queen’s coffin, you can’t help but feel sad. Even if you’re only there for two or three seconds, you feel so much.”

The group said that they had waited for the Queen’s coffin for 11 hours.

Amanda tweeted a lovely statement with a picture of the monarch after the Queen’s passing was announced.

“We probably all believed that our Queen would live forever. Everything that made Great Britain great was embodied by her grace, sense of humor, and indomitable spirit. I simply cannot picture our nation without her. My heart goes out to her family.”

