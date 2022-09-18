Amanda Holden praised those who waited to see Queen’s coffin

Amanda Holden spoke to mourners who waited for hours to see the Queen’s casket.

The group said that they had waited for 11 hours for the monarch’s coffin.

Amanda Holden commended the “passionate mourners” who stood in line for hours to see Queen’s casket, in a social media post.

Advertisement

The TV personality claimed that speaking with viewers who had to wait in line for 11 hours this weekend was a “privilege.”

The 51-year-old woman, who was dressed in a lavender dress and fitted blazer, looked at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin has been on display for the public to view.

The Heart Radio anchor posted a brief video clip to Instagram showing her view of the Parliamentary building and the line of people waiting outside it.

She captioned the video, “My privilege to talk to some of you queuing and coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was incredible .. friendships forged forever in shared grief ..”

For Heart Radio, Amanda also provided live coverage from the event. She spoke with Jamie Theakston in the studio about the atmosphere there.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

“We’re at the end of the queue Jamie, so I’m getting to see quite a lot of emotional people coming out. Everybody’s quite sombre but the celebratory aspect of it is there’s been so many friendships in that queue.”

“It’s silent, you just walk down, you see the guards, you see the coffin of the Queen and it’s just emotional. You’re only there for two or three seconds but it just brings so much emotion into you,” one of the group’s men said to Amanda.

Advertisement

The group said that they had waited for the Queen’s casket for 11 hours.

Amanda tweeted a lovely statement with a picture of the monarch after the Queen’s passing was announced.

“I think we all thought our Queen would live forever… Her grace ,good humor and indomitable spirit.. embodied everything that made Great Britain , Great . I just can’t imagine our country without her .. My thoughts are with her family.”

Also Read Amanda Holden enjoys being catcalled by male and female admirers Amanda Holden told a magazine that she enjoyed getting compliments on her...

Advertisement