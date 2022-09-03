Amanda Stanton of Bachelor Nation weds Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel wed on September 2 in a small ceremony in Santa Ynez, California.

Amanda Stanton of Bachelor Nation has discovered heaven with Michael Fogel.

According to People, the pair wed on September 2 in a small ceremony in Santa Ynez, California.

She told the media, “I wanted everything to be very timeless,” adds, “It’s an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.”

The party was definitely a family affair. Amanda’s eldest daughter Kinsley, 10, was the maid of honour, and her youngest daughter Charlie, 8, was the flower girl. Doloris Petunia’s “Annabelle” gown included a silk and satin bodice, lace skirt, cap sleeves, and pearl buttons beneath an open keyhole back.

Courtney Prince, founder and creative director of the House of Petunia umbrella brand, told the media source, “What we were really drawn to specifically with Amanda is that she’s the mom of these two really vibrant girls.”

Added, “It was the utmost importance to Amanda that her girls felt not only included but really honored on this day that’s so much about their family coming together.”

Amanda and Michael, both 32 years old, became engaged around nine months ago. Michael, who works in commercial real estate, proposed in the couple’s living room in early December 2021 with a three-stone emerald-cut diamond ring. Kinsley and Charlie were also present for the proposal, and Michael presented them with their own diamond rings.

Amanda and Michael began dating in November 2020 and announced their relationship on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2021. They’ve continued to give fans peeks into their romance over the last year and a half, posting everything from luxurious date nights and fun-filled vacations to chill, family time at home with the kids.

