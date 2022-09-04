Amar Khan shares gunshot BTS video from the drama set

Amar posted a video on Instagram in which she discussed the hardship and the method used to film gunshot scenes in plays.

The Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor provided a glimpse into the laborious process of shooting behind the scenes.

She made her professional debut in the movie Dum Mastam.

When Lollywood queen Amar Khan’s enormous fan base learned about her incredible dancing abilities and accomplished acting endeavours, her fame exploded.

The Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor now provided a glimpse into the laborious process of shooting behind the scenes. She obviously nailed her moment in the most recent trending BTS video.

She captioned her post, “Some Scenes are Super exciting as much as they are technically scary.????????As a viewer Id always imagine how they use do these action scenes especially the gunshot ones from where the blood pours out. Here is breaking your mystery bubble,its an electric cracker which blasts ..????

“Disclaimer: Only done under experts supervision never to be tried ever!????” she added.

Amar Khan made her professional debut in the movie Dum Mastam starring Imran Ashraf. The movie is written by Amar Khan and directed by master filmmaker Ehteshamuddin.

It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 and produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment.

