Amazon Original list of movies streaming on platform

Amazon Original will have a selection of films available for streaming on the service, including anything from romantic comedies to action thrillers.

Here is your continuous preview of every Amazon Original that is now streaming on Prime Video.

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, the psychological thriller Deep Waters tells the tale of a married couple who have an open relationship.

Until things spiral out of control and the plot takes a perilous turn, the couple permits one another to have affairs.

Here is Trailer:

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are the stars of the mystery-thriller film All the Old Knives.

The goal of two CIA operatives who team up to investigate a terrorist hijacking is the central theme of the story. They have to be aware of their surroundings and choose whom to trust while doing this.

Watch Trailer:

Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Sandra Bullock play the main characters in the action-adventure movie The Lost City.

The protagonist of the narrative is the author Loretta, who is abducted by a billionaire while promoting her new book along with her model buddy Alan.

The pair’s mission is to locate the city’s fabled treasure before it vanishes forever in order to gain freedom.

See Trailer:

