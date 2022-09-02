Amazon Prime streaming recommendations for September 2022

- Amazon Prime upcoming movies list.
- This September 2022, Amazon Prime will delight its subscribers.
- Viewers can watch humorous, horror, action episodes and movies.
This September 2022, Amazon Prime will delight its subscribers with brand new, breathtaking films and shows.
In September, viewers can anticipate a flurry of back to back humorous, horror, and action episodes and movies.
Upcoming movies on Amazon Prime are:
September 1
- A Family Thing
- 21 Games
- The Adjustment Bureau
- 23:5
- American Beauty
- The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- Autumn in New York
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Bad Influence
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
- Crazy Heart
- Cold Creek Manor
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- The Descent
- Dust 2 Glory
- The Dilemma
- Europa Report
- Employee of the Month
- Frontera
- Failure to Launch
- Fight Club
- Gorky Park
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Heartburn
- Here Comes the Devil
- Hard Eight
- He Got Game
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Saw the Devil
- The Young Victoria
- Yours, Mine & Ours
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
September 9
- Aline
- Flight/Risk
September 16
- Firebird
- Dog
- The Outfit
- Goodnight Mommy
September 19
- Heatwave
- September 21
- Prisma
September 23
- Firestarter (2022)
- Memory
September 27
- Our Idiot Brother
September 30
- Ambulance
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
TV Shows:
September 1
- American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
- Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5
- Texicanas
- WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
September 7
- He Is Psychometric
- Prison Playbook
- Reply 1988
- Reply 1994
- Search: WWW
- Signal
- The Crowned Clown
September 15
Thursday Night Football
September 23
September Mornings, season 2
September 30
JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2
