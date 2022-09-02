Advertisement
Edition: English
Amazon Prime streaming recommendations for September 2022

Articles
Amazon Prime streaming recommendations for September 2022

  • Amazon Prime upcoming movies list.
  • This September 2022, Amazon Prime will delight its subscribers.
  • Viewers can watch humorous, horror, action episodes and movies.
This September 2022, Amazon Prime will delight its subscribers with brand new, breathtaking films and shows.

In September, viewers can anticipate a flurry of back to back humorous, horror, and action episodes and movies.

Upcoming movies on Amazon Prime are:

September 1

  1. A Family Thing
  2. 21 Games
  3. The Adjustment Bureau
  4. 23:5
  5. American Beauty
  6. The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  7. An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  8. Autumn in New York
  9. American Ninja
  10. American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  11. American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  12. American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  13. Big Top Pee-Wee
  14. Bad Influence
  15. The Blair Witch Project
  16. Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
  17. Crazy Heart
  18. Cold Creek Manor
  19. Cabin Fever
  20. Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  21. The Descent
  22. Dust 2 Glory
  23. The Dilemma
  24. Europa Report
  25. Employee of the Month
  26. Frontera
  27. Failure to Launch
  28. Fight Club
  29. Gorky Park
  30. The Ghost and the Darkness
  31. Heartburn
  32. Here Comes the Devil
  33. Hard Eight
  34. He Got Game
  35. How to Train Your Dragon
  36. I Saw the Devil
  37. The Young Victoria
  38. Yours, Mine & Ours

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

September 9

  1. Aline
  2. Flight/Risk

September 16

  1. Firebird
  2. Dog
  3. The Outfit
  4. Goodnight Mommy

September 19

  1. Heatwave
  2. September 21
  3. Prisma

September 23

  1. Firestarter (2022)
  2. Memory

September 27

  1. Our Idiot Brother
September 30

  1. Ambulance
  2. My Best Friend’s Exorcism
TV Shows:

September 1

  1. American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
  2. Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5
  3. Texicanas
  4. WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2

September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

September 7

  1. He Is Psychometric
  2. Prison Playbook
  3. Reply 1988
  4. Reply 1994
  5. Search: WWW
  6. Signal
  7. The Crowned Clown

September 15

Thursday Night Football

September 23

September Mornings, season 2

September 30

JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2

