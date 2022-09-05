Amazon Prime Video to delay comments for three days

A still from the 1st episode of the The Rings of Power

User evaluations for all of Amazon’s Prime Video programming, including the recently released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, supposedly have a three-day delay.

The wait, according to Variety and Deadline sources, is intended to prevent review bombing, which is the practise of deluging a certain show, movie, game, or book with unfavorable comments.

According to a spokesperson for Amazon, the regulation was put in place to give the service time to determine whether a user review is indeed from a viewer and not a bot or troll trying to take over the reviews section.

The strategy was instituted by Amazon earlier this summer, beginning with the relaunch of A League of Their Own, which faced controversy among review bombers who disagreed with the show’s political viewpoint.

Unfortunately, The Rings of Power is experiencing a similar rush of unfavourable reviews, with some people criticising its usage of performers from underrepresented backgrounds.

Set in Middle-Second earth’s Age, the series gives a unique perspective on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings world. The series had the biggest debut for Amazon Prime Video to history, according to Amazon, drawing 25 million people from across the globe on the day of its release.

The Rings of Power continues to receive review bombs on websites like Rotten Tomatoes and the Amazon-owned IMDb despite Amazon’s efforts to halt a surge of negative reviews on its platform.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series now has a general audience approval rating of 34%, while 24.7% of reviewers on IMDb gave it a one-star rating.

In an effort to remedy this problem in 2019, Rotten Tomatoes introduced verified reviews, which allow users to provide documentation of their movie ticket purchases. Additionally, it started preventing users from leaving reviews for movies that weren’t even available yet.

This certainly doesn’t assist much with TV reviews, but it was a response to users who had been spamming Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the time with negative reviews.

