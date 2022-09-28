Amber Heard hires another attorney

Amber Heard has switched attorneys yet again.

Amber Heard has switched attorneys yet again in an effort to get two insurance companies to foot the price for her libel settlement with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old Aquaman actress was found guilty of defaming Depp in an opinion article that appeared in a newspaper in 2018 and was sentenced to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million in damages at the conclusion of the heated trial in June.

She is currently being represented in her appeal of that judgement by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

According to sources, the actress recently added Kirk Pasich to her legal team in an effort to convince many insurance providers to pay her potentially $15 million in legal expenses.

Puck asserts that before the Virginia trial had started, Heard’s spending increased by nearly $8 million. It appears that Heard’s team wants homeowner’s insurance to pay for such expenses.

In order to avoid paying into the $10.35 million libel judgement that the Aquaman actress is expected to pay Depp, the insurers are currently suing Heard. They are doing this in accordance with a California law that forbids insurance from paying for “willful acts.” In an effort to handle this problem on Heard’s behalf, Pasich is acting as her representative.

If the verdict stands after her appeal, Double Jeopardy for Heard might hold her liable for the full amount since Travelers would want to avoid paying it if Depp could show she made false claims.

Depp, 59, received $10 to $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages at the conclusion of the defamation trial.

