Amber Heard is accused of blackmailing her way into Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has faced allegations regarding her participation in Aquaman 2.

Rumors of infidelity towards Johnny Depp circulated “even before the divorce drama started”

Producer reportedly ‘blackmailed’ director James Wan to reduce her screen time to only 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Amber Heard has faced numerous allegations regarding her participation in Aquaman 2 and has come under fire for reportedly ‘blackmailing’ the filmmaker.

Apparently, gossip about Heard’s purported liaisons with producers and directors as well as her suspected infidelity towards Johnny Depp circulated “even before the divorce drama started,” according to an individual with ties to Hollywood’s elite. Just the song has changed.

The insider also went on to admit, “Someone in Hollywood who is anyone has heard about Amber’s wild affairs, which implies Depp was aware of them as well. It was slowly killing him because he knew.”

The same source also questioned Heard’s ability to land the Aquaman role in the first place and admitted that “most big studios began distancing themselves from Amber Heard after the messy divorce simply because they didn’t want to upset Johnny Depp by hiring her.”

Per LeeDaily, “And being one of the leads in the movie and only netting about USD$2 million for the job, that doesn’t seem fair. That’s why there are rumours that she’s been blackmailing Wan.”

“After seeing her in an intimate environment with James Wan and Elon Musk, many of us are beginning to question if she slept with him to land this part. We are aware of the crazy things that the two of them did.”

Advertisement

“Since before the trial, the studio has wished for her to leave. She does poor acting. They attempted to enact a contract clause that would have led to her termination, but James Wan battled to keep her on.”

“The producers decided to reduce her screen time to only 10 minutes, the source said, adding that “again, James Wan pushed to restore her sequences. Something regarding his artistic vision and other things.”

“I’m almost convinced she slept with him, but I’m even more sure that ‘Aquaman 2’ will be the last Hollywood film you’ll ever see Amber Heard in since Hollywood has blacklisted her.”

Also Read Hot Take trial movie: starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, receives a release date A new film titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be based...