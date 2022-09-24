Advertisement
Amber Heard lost interest in Johnny Depp's life after losing case

Articles
  • Amber Heard is unaffected by rumours that Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich.
  • Heard “doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”
  • Rich was present in the Virginia courthouse to support Depp.
Amber Heard is still unaffected, following rumours that Johnny Depp had moved on with ex-lawyer Joelle Rich.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman actor could care less about rumours that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is dating Rich.

The insider told the outlet that “Amber isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life,”  “She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”

Depp allegedly has a love relationship with Rich, who acted as his attorney when he sued The Sun for libel in the UK back in 2018.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Rich was present in the Virginia courthouse to support Depp, despite not being a member of the actor’s legal team during his US trial against Heard, according to the source.

She doesn’t care who he dates, the insider continued, and she simply wants to go on with her life.

Next Story