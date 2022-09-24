Amber Heard lost interest in Johnny Depp’s life after losing case

Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich
In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making...
Amber Heard is still unaffected, following rumours that Johnny Depp had moved on with ex-lawyer Joelle Rich.
According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman actor could care less about rumours that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is dating Rich.
The insider told the outlet that “Amber isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life,” “She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”
Depp allegedly has a love relationship with Rich, who acted as his attorney when he sued The Sun for libel in the UK back in 2018.
“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”
Rich was present in the Virginia courthouse to support Depp, despite not being a member of the actor’s legal team during his US trial against Heard, according to the source.
She doesn’t care who he dates, the insider continued, and she simply wants to go on with her life.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.