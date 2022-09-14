Amber Heard received “rough end” of Johnny Depp trial, Brian says

Brian Cox feels sorry for Amber Heard who he says was not treated fairly.

During her defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Cox once called the actor “overrated” in his autobiography.

Amber Heard was not treated fairly during the well-known defamation lawsuit against her former spouse Johnny Depp, says Brian Cox.

The Succession star said he feels frustrated about the Aquaman entertainer, who has been mercilessly gone after web based during and after the criticism preliminary was finished.

In a new meeting with The Times, Cox was gotten some information about the Privateers of the Caribbean star, whom he once called “overrated” in his collection of memoirs Putting the Rabbit in the Hat yet later communicated lament for composing that.

“The public loves him,” the entertainer answered which the questioner proposed that the jury from the sensation preliminary additionally adored him as well, to which he said, “Well, they did.”

“I feel sorry for the woman. I think she got the rough end of it,” he added alluding to Depp’s ex Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post commentary she wrote in 2018 in which she alluded to herself as abusive behavior at home casualty.

Heard countersued her previous spouse for $100 million blaming Depp for coordinating a “smear campaign” against her.

In any case, the jury favored Depp by reasoning that Heard slandered him on every one of the three counts and granted him $10. 35 million in punitive fees.

Though, Heard was granted $2 million in compensatory harms as she won one of her counter-claims against the Hollywood star.

