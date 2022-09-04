Amber Heard shows mid finger on National Television

Amber Heard raised eyebrows with her inappropriate conduct on a prank show.

She was seen showing the middle finger to the group that has her car while she asks the policemen to arrest them.

Amber was pranked by then-fiance Johnny Depp and father David Heard for the show.

Amber Heard’s outrageous behaviour on a prank programme aroused some questions.

Amber and Johnny Depp both made an appearance on an episode of Overhaulin’ in late 2015, where the latter was seen searching for her missing 1968 Ford Mustang.

Heard admitted in a confessional that she spent every last penny she had on the car in 2003.

Heard said on Overhaulin’, “I bought it as a driveable piece of garbage – a lovely piece of rubbish.

For the first eight years I lived in LA, the car cost me every penny I had and kept costing me.

Amber is seen giving the middle finger in the footage while pleading with the cops to detain the people who have her car.

Heard yells, “Get my car back,” as the police attempt to take a photo with her.

“Have you yet to inform him? Do you wish to disclose? “The officer then queries Johnny.

“Tell me what,” Amber replies.

The officers advised Johnny that they should tell her together. Everyone shouts, “You’re on Overhaulin’,” which prompts Heard to smile. The actress then struck Johnny in a fun manner in return.

Amber was played for laughs by her father David Heard and then-fiancé Johnny Depp. The men stole the car and got it restored by well-known, California-based automotive designer Chip Foose as a surprise for Heard.

