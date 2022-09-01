Advertisement
Amber Heard’s emotions regarding Johnny Depp’s ‘raging’ revealed

Articles
Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’

  • Whitney has been Amber’s rock of support throughout the entire process.
  • Amber is unsure what she would do without her support.
  • She feels terrible for her sister.
It has come to light how Amber Heard really feels about her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

This information concerning Amber’s emotions was revealed by Hollywood Life sources. Whitney has been Amber’s rock of support throughout the entire process, and she is unsure of what she would do without her support. Amber is aware of how much there was to manage, and she couldn’t have done it without her.

The insider added that because there had been weeks of rumors leading up to the revelation, “she wasn’t particularly stunned when it happened.”

Whitney, however, “felt the need to say something since she was so upset about the whole incident.”

The source further said, “Amber honestly wasn’t surprised Whitney spoke out since she knows her sister will always have her back,” before continuing. Whitney still finds it hard to understand that Johnny has been given such high regard, and she feels terrible for her sister.

Also Read

Amber Heard takes over Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp repulsive
Amber Heard takes over Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp repulsive

Whitney slammed MTV for inviting Johnny Depp to do a special segment...

