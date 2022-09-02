Heard’s lover, went out about her difficulties coping with the star

Eve Barlow opened up about her relationship with Amber Heard in an interview.

Heard lost the defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In July.

Heard, who lost the April defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is at an all-time low in her life, admits her ‘mouth piece’ Eve.

In an interview with The Sod’s Law podcast in July, the self-proclaimed Zionist said that she spends the most of her time dealing with Heard’s legal team and public relations.

“You hope that people understand that you have a heart and soul and that you have your own life,” began Eve.

She added: “What I am finding so difficult to digest at the moment is this kind of lose awareness that I have in few moments between dealing with legal, dealing with PR and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.”

The statement came ahead of Heard and Eve’s August trip to Israel, where the duo sparked marriage rumours.

