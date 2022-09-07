Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard’s PR team leak sparks another war on social media

Amber Heard’s PR team leak sparks another war on social media

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard’s PR team leak sparks another war on social media

Amber Heard’s PR team leak sparks another war on social media

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard’s PR breach has triggered yet another social media conflict.
  • Many have accused an independent journalist of ‘faking the email’ she screengrabbed and put online
  • Some even accused the journalist of forming a “cult” to support Johnny Depp.
Advertisement

Amber Heard’s public relations team breach has triggered yet another social media conflict, with many accusing an independent journalist of ‘faking the email’ she screengrabbed and put online.

Some even accused the journalist of forming a “cult” to support Johnny Depp.

One even went as far as to write, “Lmao, it’s literally just something [she] wrote on a notes app, y’all are so damn gullible I don’t even know how you survive.”

The netizen also went on to claim, “I could write something in notes or send myself emails as well, but I’m not a pathetic weirdo. Y’all just further confirm you’re in a cult”.

Check it out Below:

Advertisement
Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?

This is in reference to the email shared by journalist Jessica about Amber Heard’s PR operations against Johnny Depp in order to regain public support.

Also Read

Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?
Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Hollywood actress is preoccupied with trying to salvage her damaged reputation following...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story