Ameesha Patel clears the air about Imran Abbas

Ameesha Patel opened up about dating rumors with Imran Abbas.

She said she just met her ‘buddy after so many years’.

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel set the record straight about whether or not she is dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas.

There were rumors that the two actors from across the border were seeing each other, but Amisha denied all of the false stories.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old said she laughed at the reports suggesting dating rumors. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up,” she told the Indian publication.

Patel also said that the two have known each other for a long time because they went to the same university in the US. She said that she stays in touch with most of her friends in Pakistan, who are crazy about India. Abbas works in the movie business there, and she said that we have a lot more to talk about.