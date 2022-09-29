Ameesha Patel reacts to rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas

Rumor mills have been in overdrive speculating that actress Ameesha Patel and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas are a relationship.

Rumor mills have been in overdrive speculating that actress Ameesha Patel and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas are a relationship. Ever since Ameesha Patel released a video of them together.

When these claims were brought up, she laughed. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up,” shares the actor.

At a recent event in Bahrain, Patel and Abbas, both 39, met. Together, they made a humorous video of the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from the 2002 film Kranti, which stars Patel and actor Bobby Deol. The rumors started when she later shared the footage on her Instagram. “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she further shares.

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) actor adds, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

“We met at the event and decided to catch up later, that’s when the video just happened organically. He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she ends, stressing that people shouldn’t try to read too much into it.