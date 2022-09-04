Amitabh Bachchan becomes music composer for the movie “Chup”

Amitabh Bachchan will write the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Chup.

In order to write the soundtrack for his close buddy R Balki’s upcoming movie Chup, Amitabh Bachchan will change careers.

The seasoned actor has already provided his voice for a number of popular songs, but this will be his first time making a debut as a music composer.

Filmmaker R Balki reportedly made the announcement personally, telling media that “it all happened pretty unplanned.”

“I had requested that Amit ji see the film (Chup). He called me over and played me a song on his piano after seeing it, saying that’s how the story and the characters made him feel.

He continued, “He was very moved. I was overjoyed. He quickly gave the song to the movie after I asked him whether I could use it. As of right now, Chup is the only movie with Amitji’s official composition serving as the credits’ music.

The main cast of R Balki’s criminal thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist includes Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The director has never chosen a thriller genre before.

