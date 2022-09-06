Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell after five films in 2022

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan’s film has been creating a lot of buzz.
  • Big B could not be a part of the trailer launch event as he is in the recovery phase.

Everyone’s attention is on Amitabh Bachchan starting from the main look of Goodbye has been sent off. The film co-featuring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna has been making a great deal of buzz and today the trailer of the film was sent off.

We bet fans can hardly stand by to watch the film. As a matter of fact, this film denotes the Bollywood presentation of South sensation Rashmika.

Today at the trailer send off occasion in Mumbai, Big B couldn’t be a piece of it as he is in the recuperation stage in the wake of testing positive for COVID-19.

While collaborating with the media through a zoom call at the public interview, Big B focused on having 5 consecutive deliveries this year.

At the point when Amitabh Bachchan was gotten some information about him having 5 deliveries in 2022, the veteran star replied, “this isn’t a new thing for me. We had multiple releases in a month back in the day. I have had 7-8 films released in a year. Due to Covid, there have been delays in films and hence there is a backlog. I hope, people like Goodbye. I hope, in some time, people will experience films in the same way in OTT and theatre.”

For the unversed After Jhund and Runway 34, Big B will next be seen in Brahmastra close by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Goodbye close by Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta and Uunchai close by a group cast. The entertainer additionally added, “I want to say Goodbye to Covid.”

Further expounding on his wellbeing he said,  “I recovered from COVID recently and I have been asked by doctors to avoid public appearance. But I am joining the event through a digital medium.  I apologize for not being able to attend the event.”

Discussing Goodbye, featuring the unbelievable performer Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-pulsate Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in critical jobs the film will take the crowds on a chaotic ride of feelings loaded up with chuckling, warmth and tears.

The film likewise stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in critical jobs. Delivered by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in relationship with Good Co.

GoodBye is good to go for overall delivery in films on seventh October 2022.

