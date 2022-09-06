Amitabh Bachchan: Never gets bored, despite acting for 50 years

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta.

The trailer of the film was released today.

Big B could not be a part of the press conference due to his health reasons.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan might be a veteran star now yet that doesn’t prevent him from exploring different avenues regarding his jobs even today.

The star is in many cases seen playing an alternate sort of character in each film and has nearly been a piece of each and every kind of film.

Presently he is good to go to be found in Goodbye close by Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and others, the trailer of which was delivered today.

We bet fans have been cherishing it. Huge B couldn’t be a piece of the public interview because of his wellbeing reasons thus he cooperated with the media by means of Zoom call.

During the public interview, Amitabh Bachchan drilled down into being tedious in spite of representing north of 50 years.

He said, “the credit for this has to go to producers, writers and directors who conceive a concept with me in lead. They conceive, they decide and are just puppets.

Advertisement

We do what the writer has written and what directors ask us to do. For me, it’s an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different and new to me.”

Huge B even apologized for not having the option to go to the occasion. Expounding on his wellbeing he said, “I recovered from COVID recently and I have been asked by doctors to avoid public appearance. But I am joining the event through a digital medium. I apologize for not being able to attend the event.”

Discussing his workfront Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s abundantly anticipated masterpiece Brahmastra. He additionally has an authority Hindi redo of The Intern with Deepika Padukone separated from Goodbye.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell after five films in 2022 Amitabh Bachchan's film has been creating a lot of buzz. Big B...