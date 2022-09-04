Amitabh Bachchan recreates Agneepath monologue on request

Mirabai Chanu is seen pleading with Big B to deliver his famous “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan” speech from Agneepath.

Amitabh enthusiastically gave the speech at the weightlifting champion’s request, to the cheers of the audience.

Both Gold Medalists will play the game and discuss some lesser-known events from their lives on the future episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, featuring Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most well-liked game shows in India, is back for a 14th season. A number of Indian celebrities will also play the game with the contestant. Interestingly, boxer Nikhat Zareen and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will make an appearance together in the forthcoming KBC 14 episode.

The station released a brief video clip as a sneak preview of the programme. In which Mirabai Chanu is seen pleading with Big B to deliver his famous “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan” speech from Agneepath. Amitabh enthusiastically gave the speech at the weightlifting champion’s request, to the cheers of the audience.

The video clip features Amitabh adopting Vijay’s body language and delivering the famous line, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghanta chaalu hai.”

Both Gold Medalists will play the game and discuss some lesser-known events from their lives on the future episode. Zareen will discuss an event in which she was beaten black and blue and left with a bleeding nose. While competing in a wrestling tournament in one of the excerpts. Nikkhat also disclosed that when her mother saw her hurt, she broke down in tears and voiced worry for the athlete’s marriage. “Ammi aap stress kyu lerahi ho, agar naam hoga to dulho ki line lag jaani hai,” Zareen had said to her mother in response.

On September 5, 2022, the episode will be broadcast on Sony channel. Prior to his most recent release, actor Amir Khan and two army officers took part in one of the earlier episodes.