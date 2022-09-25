Amitabh Bachchan reveals that he played every instrument in his music for Chup

Amitabh Bachchan has composed the music for R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

He penned a note about his composition and shared it on his Tumblr blog.

The song is being played at the end of the film, with credits reading, “Thank You Amit Ji”.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote music for the first time for the movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist by R Balki. He has talked about how he did it. The actor said that he was the only one who played all the instruments in the piece and recorded it himself. He also wrote a note about how the song is about love that isn’t returned.

The actor had posted the note on both his Facebook page and his Tumblr blog. He also gave me a recording of his song being played at the end of the movie Chup. The credits said, “110 years of Indian cinema. 80 years of Amitabh Bachchan. Thank You Amit Ji… The title music at the end has been specially composed by Amitabh Bachchan.”

“A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film .. Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone.”

He started, “To me it was the melody, that spoke…spoke of love…of unrequited love…love that is not openly reciprocated or understood…by beloved…beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it…what then the melody – if it can be called that .. melodies that are singular strains of expression…but an expression of what…happiness or disillusionment it played for the maker.”

