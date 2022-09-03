Amitabh Bachchan starred Goodbye poster is all about family ties

The poster for Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie, Goodbye, has been published.

The 79-year-old actor is depicted on the billboard flying a kite while wearing a kurta-pyjama and a winter coat.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushpa and makes her Bollywood debut with the movie, is pictured accompanying him by holding the thread reel for him.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Parivaar ka saath hai sabse khaas, jab koi nahi hota pas, tab bhi rahta hai inka ehsaas (Having a family is special, their presence is felt even when there is no one around).”

Rashmika also shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October (Me and papa are coming to meet your family on October 7).”

Writing and directing the comedy-drama Goodbye is Vikas Bahl. Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Sunil Grover are also featured. Amit Trivedi provided the soundtrack, which was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. On October 7, it will debut in theatres. The movie began production last year and was finished in June of this year.

Talking about the film, Pavail said in an interview last month, “It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Amitabh also has Uunchai by Sooraj Barjatya in addition to Goodbye. Presently, he is the host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. After contracting Covid-19 for the second time, he recently made a full recovery.