Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai releases new poster

The second poster for Uunchai, which also includes Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, was released on Monday by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta and Sarika also appear in the movie. On a snowy mountain on the poster, Boman, Amitabh, and Anupam are seated side by side. Anupam is seen eating from his tiffin while Boman can be seen drinking water from his bottle. Amitabh is holding an urn and has a positive expression. Three of them wore wool clothing, coats, and caps.

While sharing the poster he wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!” His actor-son Abhishek Bachchan posted a heart emoji on the film’s poster. One of his fans wrote, “Wow amazing.” Another fan commented, “I am waiting for this movie.” Other fan extended best wishes for the film. Many fans posted heart emojis on the post.

The director of Uunchai is Sooraj Barjatya. Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika play the three main characters in the movie. On November 11, 2022, a movie themed on friendship will be released.

Anupam Kher posted a picture of his birthday party on the movie set to Instagram in March of this year. “BEST and dream birthday celebrations on the sets of #Uunchai. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan ji #DannySaab @boman_irani @rajshrifilms and everybody on the sets for making it memorable day for me. I feel blessed. #blessed #Celebration #Uunchai,” he captioned the post.

In Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan appeared with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The next time we see him is in Goodbye. On October 7, 2022, Goodbye will be released in theaters all around the world. A family dramedy with Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Sunil Grover is included in it. Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta. Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut with this movie.