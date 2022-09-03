Amrita Arora and her girl gang surprises Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been BFFs for over two decades.

Fans are always waiting to see glamorous pictures of their house parties.

Bebo always manages to share some stunning snaps with her fans.

While discussing Bollywood BFFs, one can’t fail to remember Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. The two have been companions for twenty years at this point, and they are many times laying out major BFF objectives alongside different individuals from their young lady pack Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Poonawalla!

Fans are in every case anxiously standing by to see spectacular photos of their local gatherings, and get-togethersand Bebo generally figures out how to share a few dazzling snaps.

As of late, Kareena Kapoor Khan got an unexpected visit from Amrita Arora, and the entertainer was enjoyably shocked!

Kareena Kapoor Khan as of late took to her Instagram stories to share some glitz pictures alongside Amrita. The principal picture shows Kareena and Amrita at the previous’ condo, sitting before a work area.

While Kareena was wearing a negligible white outfit, Amrita looked impressive in an off-shoulder dark dress. Sharing the image, Kareena expressed, “When the Bff surprises you @amuaroraofficial.”

In another image, Kareena and Amrita are joined by their companions Poonam Damania, Gaurie Pandit and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani. While Bebo should be visible situated in the seat, she was encircled by her companions. Kareena shared this image and stated, “Good times.” Check out the photos below!

Only a couple of days prior, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a video of herself playing badminton with hubby Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace. In her subtitle, she tested Amrita and stated, “Some Monday sport with the husband… Not bad… Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

She will next make her advanced introduction with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. She will likewise be found in a venture with Rhea Kapoor.

