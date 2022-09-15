Ana de Armas discussed her experiences on set of her film, Blonde

Ana de Armas played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

A film based on the life of the Misfits actor.

Blonde garnered a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Ana de Armas revealed about her experience while filming Blonde, her most recent movie in which she plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Fans were shocked by some eerie behind-the-scenes facts.

The No Time to Die actress admitted during the press conference at the Venice Film Festival that she sensed Monroe’s ghost with her during the Blonde filming.

De Armas told the media at the event, “I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,”

Then she added: “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us.”

The Knives Out actress acknowledged the strangeness of her remarks, but insisted, “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

De Armas’ assertion that filming, particularly in actual locations from Monroe’s history, helped to forge a close bond with the actress was echoed by director Andrew Dominik.

He said that it “It definitely took on elements of being like a seance,”

Blonde, a film based on the turbulent life of the Misfits actor, garnered a 14-minute standing ovation when it made its presentation at the Venice Film Festival.

On September 28, Blonde will be available for streaming on Netflix.

