Ana de Armas dissatisfied with Blonde’s rating

  • Ana de Armas is dissatisfied with the critical reception of Blonde.
  • The actress thought that this rating was “unjustified”.
  • Blonde is based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas is dissatisfied with the critical reception of Blonde, her next film based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Because of its “some sexual material,” Ana’s film obtained the highest rating from the Motion Picture Association, according to sources. This demonstrates that those who are younger than 17 are not permitted to see the film.

The actress from Deep Water thought that this rating was “unjustified.”

Star of The Gray Man says: “I didn’t understand why that happened.”

According to her, “a number of shows or movies” include much “more graphic sexual content than Blonde.”

But in order to tell this tale, it is crucial to depict all the events in Marilyn’s life that led to her fate. The 34-year-old continued, “It needs to be explained.

Everyone in the cast was aware that we had to visit some uncomfortable locations, she continued. There were others besides myself.

Beginning on September 23, Netflix will start streaming the film.

