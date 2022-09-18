Advertisement
Ana de Armas dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look

Ana de Armas dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look

Ana de Armas dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look

Ana de Armas dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look

  • Ana de Armas was spotted with her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.
  • The 34-year-old actress’ appearance coincided with the limited release of Blonde,
  • In it she plays Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas stunned onlookers with her stunning airport ensemble when she was sighted with her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.

The 34-year-old artist and her companion made a point of sticking close to each other as they navigated the transportation hub.

The actress’ appearance coincided with the limited release of Blonde, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe.

Ana came at the airport wearing a light beige overcoat over a stark white blouse and matching shorts.

The Knives Out actress also wore a matching pair of socks and a pair of leather shoes.

Boukadakis wore a button-up jacket, a white t-shirt, and trousers while spending time with his girlfriend.

Ana and her spouse both donned matching black facial covers to protect themselves from COVID-19 while out in public.

The actress has received widespread praise for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which was released in limited distribution in the United States on Friday.

Ana de Armas discussed her experiences on set of her film, Blonde
Ana de Armas discussed her experiences on set of her film, Blonde

Ana de Armas played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. A film based on...

