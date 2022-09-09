Ana de Armas got emotional after Adrien Brody lauded her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe

Armas and her actors reportedly attended the press junket at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Ana de Armas recently broke down in tears after Adrien Brody, her co-star in the film Blonde, praised her “amazing interpretation” of Marilyn Monroe.

Armas and her actors reportedly attended the press junket at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. In the press conference, Brody, who in the new movie plays Marilyn’s third husband Arthur Miller, praised the Deep Water actress for her outstanding performance.

Oscar winner said, “I mean, I can’t think of any other person who could’ve brought what Ana brought to the role. Which she did remarkably,”

He continued, “I’ve said this many times, you know the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe.”

“It’s not that I’m jaded, but I’ve been working for many years, I’ve worked my entire lifetime, and it’s very rare that I can say that someone transported me to another time and place,”

He added, “Ana’s definitely channelled her.”

During the press conference, the actress cried a little after hearing Brody’s encouraging comments.

