Ana de Armas shines in gold at the ‘Blonde’ premiere

Ana de Armas attended the premiere of Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

The 34-year-old wore a gold crop top and thigh-splitting black skirt.

On Saturday in Spain, Ana de Armas attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, and she was the epitome of glamour.

The 34-year-old actress attended the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde wearing a dazzling gold crop top and a black thigh-splitting skirt.

Ana strutted her stuff before posing fiercely for the cameras, highlighting every inch of her jaw-dropping form.

She wore a statement gold top that radiated elegance and refinement and displayed her toned midriff with the long outfit.

The stunning woman selected a pair of strappy black shoes as well, and added some drop earrings to finish off her ensemble.

Andrew Dominik, an Australian director, accompanied Ana on the red carpet and was dressed smartly in a black suit.

The red carpet appearance follows Ana’s remark that it is “disgusting” that the nudity from her much awaited Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which carries an NC-17 rating, will go viral online.

The Cuban and Spanish actress made an appearance in a magazine where she spoke openly about how she will feel when videos of her undressed body become viral.

Without prompting, Ana brought up the matter and added, “I know what’s going to become viral. Please consider the context.”

