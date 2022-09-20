Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor name their baby boy Vayu, share first photo

Sonam Kapoor and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja finally unveiled the name of their baby boy.

They shared the first picture of Vayu and explained the meaning behind his name.

On the occasion of the baby’s first month anniversary, the couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Anand Ahuja wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

“In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

