Ananya Panday- A dream girl on the ghats of Ganges

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked-about actors of our age. She has shown her acting abilities throughout her career and has established herself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable actresses. She is presently filming Dream Girl 2 in Mathura with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has been posting photos from the set of this film on her Instagram account, which has her fans quite thrilled.

Ananya Panday tweeted a handful of photos of herself giving off tourist vibes today. In the first image, she is clothed entirely in black, with an orange scarf wrapped around her neck with religious words printed on it.

Ananya is presently filming on Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 has also added Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa to its cast. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Ayushmann played a transgender actor whose female voice imitation catches the attention of others in the first instalment. It also had Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead role, and it was a huge success. It was one of the most successful Hindi films of 2019.

Ananya will next be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ with Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav from The White Tiger. The film is a coming-of-age narrative about three friends scripted by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh.

