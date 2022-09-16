Ananya Panday cherishes her time spent with her “nanaji”

Ananya Panday is a top actress of her generation.

Ananya Panday is a top actress of her generation. The young diva has effectively carved out a place for herself after making her significant Bollywood debut in Student of The Year 2. Ananya keeps her fans and following amused on social media in addition to using her acting abilities in movies by occasionally giving them a peek into her life.

Ananya recently revealed a few details about her vacation in Italy. Her Instagram timeline is evidence of this. Ananya was on a roll, posting photos of herself in the sun and throwing fashion goals. The actress is currently enjoying quality time with her family, which also includes her mother and grandparents, after finally returning to the bay.

Ananya recently revealed a few details about her vacation in Italy. Her Instagram timeline is evidence of this. Ananya was on a roll, posting photos of herself in the sun and throwing fashion goals. The actress is currently enjoying quality time with her family, which also includes her mother and grandparents, after finally returning to the bay.

In the meantime, speaking about her professional career, Ananya Panday most recently appeared in the action film Liger. This year’s August 25 release of the pan-Indian film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda, was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie wasn’t highly reviewed, although the songs and the on-screen chemistry between the protagonists were both praised.

Ananya’s next film appearance will be in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. This will be Ananya and Siddhant’s second cooperation after Gehraiyaan in 2022, the actress revealed that she is in talks for three unidentified projects.

