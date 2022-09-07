Ananya Panday is one of the industry’s most talked-about actors.

Ananya Panday is one of the industry’s most talked-about actors. The young diva has effectively built a niche for herself after making her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Needless to say, Ananya has a large fan base. Furthermore, whether it’s for her acting abilities or her fashion statements, Ananya never fails to turn attention both on and off the screen. The actress has been on vacation in Italy for the past few days and has shared some truly exotic photographs and videos from her trip. Today, the actress tweeted a snapshot and video from Capri, an Italian island.

Ananya initially released a video from Capri while wearing a stunning floral-patterned green bikini, followed by images. She also donned fancy sunglasses while taking shots in the sunlight that dropped on her. “capri-sun,” the actress captioned her Instagram image. Aside from these photographs, her Instagram stories are filled with observations from her day. She posted a selfie yesterday expressing her passion for lemon sorbet.

In the meanwhile, Ananya Panday was most recently seen in the martial-arts drama Liger. Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan, was released on August 25 of this year. The film was not highly reviewed, but the songs were fairly famous among the general public, and the chemistry of the stars was also praised. Ananya will appear in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. After Gehraiyaan in 2022, this will be Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant.

