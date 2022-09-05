Ananya Panday is enjoying her vacation in London, looking lovely

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation.

Made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2.

Ananya’s killer fashion sense that makes her fans favourite.

She gets a kick out of the chance to keep a seriously dynamic presence on her virtual entertainment space, where she frequently gets her fans and supporters looks at her own and proficient resides from time to time.

Discussing which, Ananya is as of now partaking in her vacation in London, United Kingdom, and shared a sneak look of her get-away with her fans on her Instagram handle.

Only some time back, she shared a selfie on her Instagram story as she looked staggering as anyone might think possible, Ananya is seen wearing a brown bodycon dress and she postured for the camera.

It likewise accompanied sleeveless sleeves and she added a couple of dark shades, petite gold studs, and a sling sack to finish her look.

In the mean time, on the work front, Ananya was most recently seen in Liger with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu.

Then, she will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in urgent jobs. Coordinated by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan likewise stars Kalki Koechlin in the film.

The film is composed by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is likewise being created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Aside from this, Ananya will star in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. This denotes the team’s most memorable on-screen cooperation.

