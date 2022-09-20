Bhavana Pandey is the wife of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey.

Bhavana Pandey is the wife of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. She became known with the release of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which also featured Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. She’ll be on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan this season.

Bhavana will be joined on S7 by Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan. Before the show’s launch, Disney+ Hotstar released a reel titled ‘All about females’ in which Bhavana spoke about her daughter Ananya Panday and her BFFs Gauri and Maheep. She said, “I suppose they can tell me a few things about her.” Ananya is compassionate and sympathetic.

Bhavana suggested people should avoid Maheep while she’s hungry. “Don’t invite Gauri anywhere,” she said. If you don’t ask her, she comes, but if you do, she says, “Oh god, it’s so dull.”

Bhavana stated of her KWK debut: “I’m ecstatic. Definitely enjoyable. We’ve been pals since childhood. I’m excited that the audience will witness a flashy, unedited side of myself.” Bhavana, Maheep, and Gauri’s KWC7 episode will air on Disney+Hotstar on September 22, 2022.

Gauri Khan has disclosed Shah Rukh Khan’s prized habit. The actor likes seeing guests off in their automobile, she added.

