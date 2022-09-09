Ananya Panday raises the temperature in white bikini

One of the most well-liked actresses in B’Town among newcomers is Ananya Panday.

One of the most well-liked actresses in B’Town among newcomers is Ananya Panday. She made her acting debut in 2019 in Student of the Year 2, where she co-starred with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Since that time, Ananya has shared the spotlight. She has established a place for herself in the vast and glitzy world of Bollywood despite having only a few films to her name. Ananya keeps her fans and following amused on social media in addition to using her acting abilities in movies by occasionally giving them a peek into her life.

Ananya just posted a ton of visually appealing images with her Instagram followers. The Liger actress may be seen having fun in the water in the photos.

Sharing these pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop (sun emoji, boat emoji, waves emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in the Puri Jagannadh film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She now has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

