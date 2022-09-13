One of the most adored Bollywood actresses is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Her presence on the big screen is adored by fans.

Even though her most recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which she co-starred in with Aamir Khan, scored poorly at the box office,

Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, made her debut in the 2019 release Student of the Year 2, which was manufactured by the Dharma Productions company. Her career hasn’t looked back since that point. Ananya then displayed her ability in the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. She received several awards for Best Female Debut thanks to her performances.

She most recently appeared in the film Liger with South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda in the main role. Despite having a few more projects, Ananya did not hesitate to take a holiday by travelling to Italy. Ananya has shared numerous photos from her countryside vacation over the last three days.

Ananya recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing in front of the Colosseum, looking very stunning in a pink outfit. The video that follows shows her navigating the streets of Rome on the electric bike. As she strolled through the lovely city, the actress gave off a touristic atmosphere.

Ananya has now told her admirers that she has chosen to turn off her vacation mode from Rome at the moment in the most recent post regarding her journey to the popular destination.

As for Ananya Panday’s professional development, she most recently appeared in the movie Liger. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan played the main characters in this pan-Indian film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. On August 25 of this year, this movie premiered in theatres. Despite the movie’s poor box office results, the soundtrack was warmly received by the general public.

