Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls his interactions with the Queen

Andrew Lloyd Webber spoke to Huw Edwards on the BBC about his relationship with the Queen.

He revealed he had ‘got to know her rather better’ after she celebrated her 60th birthday.

The composer was asked by Prince Edward to write a musical for her.

Andrew Lloyd Webber reflected on his interactions with her and revealed he had “got to know her off-duty,” days after the Queen passed away on September 8th.

On Monday morning, the composer, 74, was speaking to Huw Edwards on the BBC and recounted his recollections with the monarch as visitors entered Westminster Abbey.

He said that after the Queen celebrated her 60th birthday and Prince Edward requested a musical from Lord Lloyd-Webber—famous for The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar, among other works—to be written for her, their connection deepened.

He also said: ‘Well I suppose my first meeting would have been probably just at various openings but I got to know her rather better when some years ago, well it would have been for her 60th birthday.’

‘She was always the Queen but it was quite wonderful to have the occasional chat with her sometimes.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Lloyd Webber (@andrewlloydwebber)

Lord Lloyd-Webber discussed the significance of today during his conversation with broadcaster Huw.

Today, 2,000 royals, international leaders, VIPs, and hundreds of members of the public gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state burial.

What else is there to say? All I can say is that I feel incredibly, really, incredibly lucky and honoured to have actually met what has to be arguably the most incredible woman of the last 50 or 70 years.

Days after the late Queen passed away on September 8, Lord Lloyd-Webber shared pictures of himself and Her Majesty over the years in an Instagram tribute.

