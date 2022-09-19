Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls memories with Queen

Andrew Lloyd Webber reflected on his interactions with Queen.

Days after the Queen passed away on September 8th, Andrew Lloyd Webber reflected on his interactions with her and revealed he had “got to know her off-duty.”

On Monday morning, when visitors entered Westminster Abbey, the 74-year-old composer was on the local news speaking to Huw Edwards and sharing his recollections of the monarch.

He said that after the Queen celebrated her 60th birthday and Prince Edward requested a musical from Lord Lloyd-Webber famous for The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar, among other works to be written for her, their connection strengthened.

Well, I believe my initial encounter with her would have just been at different openings, but I got to know her a bit more when, well, it would have been for her 60th birthday, a few years back.

Although she was always the Queen, it was lovely to occasionally speak with her.

Lord Lloyd-Webber discussed the significance of today during his conversation with broadcaster Huw. Today, 2,000 royals, international leaders, VIPs, and hundreds of members of the public gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state burial.

What else is there to say? All I can say is that I feel incredibly, really, incredibly lucky and honoured to have actually met what has to be arguably the most incredible woman of the last 50 or 70 years.

Days after the late Queen passed away on September 8, Lord Lloyd-Webber shared pictures of himself and Her Majesty over the years in an Instagram tribute.

