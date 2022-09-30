Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following death of Mahsa Amini

Angelina Jolie has addressed the ongoing protests in Iran.

Protests started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s death sparked a debate about “freedom for women”.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie has addressed the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

As a result of Amini’s passing, which has generated a debate about “freedom for women” in Iran around the world, the Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist took to Instagram and uploaded several images of protests taking place in the nation.

Respect to the brave, bold, daring women of Iran, Jolie said in a heartfelt tribute to the “brave” women of the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

She wrote to her 13.7 million followers, “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

Advertisement

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” the Eternals actress said.

Jolie concluded her note by saying, “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

The final image in her post featured text that read, “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.”

“Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors brutally, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.”

Also Read Angelina Jolie shares her experience of visiting flood-hit Pakistan Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan last week to show support for flood victims....