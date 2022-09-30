Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Angelina Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini
Angelina Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini

Angelina Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini

Articles
Advertisement
Angelina Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini

Jolie addresses the Iranian protests following death of Mahsa Amini

Advertisement
  • Angelina Jolie has addressed the ongoing protests in Iran.
  • Protests started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
  • Amini’s death sparked a debate about “freedom for women”.
Advertisement

Angelina Jolie has addressed the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

As a result of Amini’s passing, which has generated a debate about “freedom for women” in Iran around the world, the Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist took to Instagram and uploaded several images of protests taking place in the nation.

Respect to the brave, bold, daring women of Iran, Jolie said in a heartfelt tribute to the “brave” women of the nation.

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

She wrote to her 13.7 million followers, “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

Advertisement

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” the Eternals actress said.

Jolie concluded her note by saying, “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

The final image in her post featured text that read, “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.”

“Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors brutally, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.”

Also Read

Angelina Jolie shares her experience of visiting flood-hit Pakistan
Angelina Jolie shares her experience of visiting flood-hit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan last week to show support for flood victims....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his "victim" bid
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story